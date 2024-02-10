In Pictures: Lunar New Year celebrations

People across Asia have welcomed the Lunar New Year with family gatherings, festivals and temple visits to ask for blessings.
The Lunar New Year is the most important annual holiday in China, a time for reunions with relatives and friends – and to enjoy festive feasts.
Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac, with the 12 months ahead being the Year of the Dragon — widely considered the most auspicious zodiac sign in Asian communities.
The Year of the Dragon is also a popular time to give birth because many Chinese couples hope their children will possess remarkable qualities symbolised by dragons, including strength, power and success.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox