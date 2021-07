Muslims have marked the Eid al-Adha holiday with safety measures in place as the pandemic continues to pose a threat.

Large gatherings were discouraged in many places in a bid to curb transmission, while in the Afghan capital Kabul, further security was visible with a rocket attack on the presidential palace.

However, there were still big crowds in some locations including the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem and the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

A Palestinian woman prepares sweets ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus (AP)

Muslim worshippers attend Eid al-Adha prayer next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s old city (AP)

Muslims young and old gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s faith in Nairobi, Kenya (AP)

A man stands near an empty mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia (AP)

A cleric consults people in a mosque during Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)

Muslims wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus leave after an Eid al-Adha prayer at Zona Madina mosque in Bogor, Indonesia (AP)

Syria Eid al-Adha (AP)

Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside the Haghia Sophia in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (AP)

Palestinians visit graves of deceased relatives during the first day of Eid al-Adha (AP)

A woman takes a selfie at the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, better known as the Blue Mosque, in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (AP)

Sheep wait to be sold for sacrifice on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Gaza City (AP)