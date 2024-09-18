In pictures: Skywatchers enjoy partial eclipse and supermoon
By The Newsroom
Skywatchers have been treated to a partial lunar eclipse and a supermoon, all rolled into one.
The spectacle was visible in clear skies across North America and South America on Tuesday night, and in Africa and Europe on Wednesday morning.
A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and moon, casting a shadow that darkens a sliver of the moon and appears to take a bite out of it.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox