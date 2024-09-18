18 September 2024

In pictures: Skywatchers enjoy partial eclipse and supermoon

By The Newsroom
18 September 2024

Skywatchers have been treated to a partial lunar eclipse and a supermoon, all rolled into one.

The spectacle was visible in clear skies across North America and South America on Tuesday night, and in Africa and Europe on Wednesday morning.

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and moon, casting a shadow that darkens a sliver of the moon and appears to take a bite out of it.

