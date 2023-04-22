22 April 2023

In Pictures: The many faces of Barry Humphries

By The Newsroom
22 April 2023

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries enjoyed a seven-decade career on stage and screen, delighting generations with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

Humphries became a staple of the British comedy circuit after moving from Australia to London in 1959 and appearing in West End shows such as Maggie May and Oliver!

Originally a drab Melbourne housewife satirising Australian suburbia, Dame Edna evolved into an increasingly boisterous and eccentric character, with “wisteria hue” hair and cat-eye glasses.

Humphries was a mainstay of royal performances and was made a CBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2007.

In March 2012, Humphries announced his retirement from live entertainment, saying he was “beginning to feel a bit senior”, but promised an extensive farewell tour, which was later extended.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Euston to be hit by major disruption to services over May bank holiday weekend

news

The conduct that saw Dominic Raab forced to quit as deputy Prime Minister

news

Case against Alec Baldwin over fatal Rust shooting dropped, say lawyers

world news