In Pictures: Tina Turner, queen of rock ‘n’ roll whose career spanned 60 years
By The Newsroom
Singer Tina Turner died at the age of 83 after a long illness and a lifetime as one of rock’s most famous voices.
The American-Swiss singer – born Anna Mae Bullock – had a career that spanned six decades and gave the world classic tracks such as River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and The Best.
The singer was a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and won a total of 12 Grammy Awards.
She previously held a Guinness World Record for the largest paying audience for a solo performer – attracting an audience of 180,000 for her show at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1988.
