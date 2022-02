In pictures: Ukrainian exodus gathers pace as neighbours welcome refugees

More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian attack last week, the UN said on Monday.

The exodus towards countries bordering the war-torn nation continues apace, with governments and volunteers on hand to welcome those displaced by the fighting.

Although men of fighting age are required to remain in Ukraine, many women, children and older men have made the perilous journey to seek sanctuary.

A child peers from behind a tent (Alexandru Dobre/AP) (AP)

Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine keep warm in front of tents at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret (Andreea Alexandru/AP) (AP)

A cat sits in a pet carrier after her family fled the conflict (Andreea Alexandru/AP) (AP)

Refugee children open sweets received from volunteers (Andreea Alexandru/AP) (AP)

Families have been torn apart, although others have regrouped with no sign of a let-up in the conflict.

Volunteers have provided children’s toys in addition to other humanitarian aid but while making the journey those fleeing have had to rely on their own resourcefulness, making fires to keep warm and getting rest when they can.

A Ukrainian family reunites at the Medyka border crossing in Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP) (AP)

Volunteers wait for refugees from the Ukraine arriving at the main railway station in Berlin, Germany (Hannibal Hanschke/AP) (AP)

Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine warm up near a fire after arriving at the Medyka border crossing in Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP) (AP)

Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the railway station in Przemysl, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP) (AP)

Poland has made extensive plans to host the displaced people while many have also made the journey to Romania.

Although exploratory peace talks have been held near the Belarus border, the numbers are only likely to increase as the conflict continues.

Refugees that fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine await for transport at the Romanian-Ukrainian border (Alexandu Dobre/AP) (AP)

A Polish woman holding a teddy bear and a sign with a name of a Ukrainian girl to flee Ukraine stands at the Medyka border crossing in Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP) (AP)

Refugees make their way through snow blizzard at the Medyka border crossing in Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP) (AP)

Refugees walk past a Polish border police officer (David Josek/AP) (AP)