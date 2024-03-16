16 March 2024

India announces multi-phase general elections starting on April 19

16 March 2024

India has announced that the country’s general elections will start on April 19, and results are expected on June 4.

The voting will stretch over six weeks and seven phases, with different states voting at different times.

Almost one billion voters — more than 10% of the world’s population — will elect 543 members for the lower house of Parliament for a term of five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party seek a third consecutive term in a race against a broad alliance of opposition parties, led by the Indian National Congress.

