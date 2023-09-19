India dubs Canada’s accusation of possible tie to Sikh assassination as ‘absurd’

India has hit back at Canada’s expulsion of one of its top diplomats, hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed there were “credible allegations” that India’s government may have had links to the assassination of a Sikh activist.

In a statement released on Tuesday, India’s foreign ministry dismissed accusations by the Canadian leader about the death of Hardeep Sing Nijjar in British Columbia as “absurd and motivated.”

The ministry said Mr Trudeau had raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in India earlier this month.

India’s foreign ministry said: “Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The statement said India was concerned over the inaction of the Canadian government when it came to “Khalistani terrorists and extremists”.

On Monday, Mr Trudeau said in parliament that Canadian intelligence agencies have been investigating the allegations after the death of the Sikh leader in June.

Mr Trudeau said: “Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”

He confirmed to the Canadian parliament he had brought up the matter with Mr Modi at the G20, saying he told the Indian leader any involvement by his government would be unacceptable and he had asked Mr Modi for cooperation in the investigation.

Mr Trudeau said: “In the strongest possible terms I continue to urge the government of India to co-operate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter.”

Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly said the head of Indian intelligence in Canada had been expelled as a consequence.

Ms Joly said: “If proven true this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other.

“As a consequence, we have expelled a top Indian diplomat.”

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was an activist who supported an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan, before he was gunned down outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

The Khalistan movement is banned in India, where officials see it and affiliated groups as a national security threat.

But the movement still has some support in northern India, as well as beyond, in countries such as Canada and the UK which are home to a sizable Sikh diaspora.