11 December 2021

Indian police recover football legend Maradona’s stolen watch

By The Newsroom
11 December 2021

Police in India said they have recovered a stolen watch that once belonged to the Argentine football legend Diego Maradona

Assam state police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the luxury Hublot watch, signed by Maradona, was recovered from a man’s possession after he was arrested at his home in the district of Sivasagar, 217 miles east of Gauhati, the state capital.

Police said the man was working as a security guard at a company in Dubai which stores the footballer’s belongings.

They said the man stole the watch last week and returned to India a few days ago.

“A costly Hublot watch… Maradona… Dubai… Assam Police. Looks like random words, don’t they?

“But today all these words came together nicely, stating a story of successful International Cooperation between DubaiPolice and @assampolice,” police chief Mahanta tweeted.

The watch once belonged to Maradona (Assam state police/AP) (AP)

The state’s top elected official, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said authorities will begin legal action against the man.

Maradona, 60, died last year of a heart attack following a brain operation.

He led Argentina to a 1986 World Cup victory and is considered one of the greatest players ever.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Geronimo ‘was killed for absolutely nothing’! Post-mortem tests on alpaca fail to find source of bovine TB

news

Cover up! Masks become mandatory in cinemas, theatres and churches

news

Sienna Miller alleges The Sun ‘leaked’ news of her pregnancy as she settles phone-hacking claim

world news