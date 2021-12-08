India’s military chief killed in helicopter crash
By The Newsroom
India’s military chief Bipin Rawat his wife and 11 other people have been killed in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state.
The country’s air force said in a tweet that the helicopter “met with a tragic accident”.
It said one air force officer, Group Captain Varun Singh, survived and is being treated in a military hospital.
Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati said the Mi-17V5 helicopter was on its way from an air force base to the army defence services college when it crashed near the town of Coonoor, a hill station in Tamil Nadu.
The reason for the crash was not immediately known.
