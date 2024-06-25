25 June 2024

India’s Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia, says Kremlin

By The Newsroom
25 June 2024

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Russia, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign affairs aide, Yuri Ushakov, said Mr Modi’s visit is being prepared but did not announce a date, saying it will be done jointly later.

Russia has had strong ties with India since the Cold War, and New Delhi’s importance as a key trade partner for Moscow has grown since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

China and India have become key buyers of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the US and its allies which shut most Western markets for Russian exports.

Under Mr Modi’s leadership, India has avoided condemning Russia’s action in Ukraine while emphasising the need for a peaceful settlement.

The Indian premier’s visit follows his re-election for a third straight term.

He last visited Russia in 2019 for an economic forum in the far eastern port of Vladivostok. He last travelled to Moscow in 2015.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police chief who lied with ‘arrogant temerity’ is dismissed without notice

news

Just Stop Oil activists bailed after Stonehenge sprayed with orange paint

news

Tory campaign director takes leave of absence amid election betting ‘scandal’

news