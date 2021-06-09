Insect invasion grounds plane taking White House reporters to UK for Joe Biden visit
Reporters heading to the United Kingdom ahead of President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip were delayed by seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas.
The Washington, DC, area is among the many parts of the country suffering under the swarm of Brood X, a large emergence of the loud insects that emerge every 17 years and take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passers-by.
It was not clear how cicadas disrupted the plane’s mechanics but ultimately, the plane was swapped for another one and the flight took off shortly after 4am on Wednesday.
Weather and crew rest issues also contributed to the delay.
The press plane is arranged with the assistance of the White House and carries members of the press at their expense.