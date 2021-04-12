Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site

Iranian nuclear site seen from space
By The Newsroom
8:32am, Mon 12 Apr 2021
Iran’s foreign ministry has blamed Israel for the sabotage attack at its underground Natanz nuclear facility.

Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh warned Iran would take revenge over the attack.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the sabotage, though Israeli media almost uniformly said that it was the result of a cyber attack.

Iran Nuclear Explainer (AP)

Few details have emerged about what happened early on Sunday morning at the facility.

The event was initially described as a blackout caused by the electrical grid feeding its above-ground workshops and underground enrichment halls.

