Iranian president tells Prime Minister retaliation ‘a right of nations’

Iran’s president has told UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer that Tehran considers retaliation against Israel over the July killing of Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh a right, and a way to discourage future aggression.

A report by the official IRNA news agency said President Masoud Pezeshkian told Sir Keir in a phone conversation on Monday that a punitive response to an aggressor was “a right of nations and a solution for stopping crimes and aggression”.

Mr Pezeshkian said that the West’s silence about “unprecedented inhumane crime” in Gaza and Israeli attacks elsewhere in the Middle East was “irresponsible” and encouraged Israel to put regional and global security at risk.

The report said the two leaders discussed ways for restoring peace and stability in the region and the world as well as improving bilateral relations, without elaborating.

Israel has not confirmed nor denied its role in the July killing of Mr Haniyeh, but Israel earlier pledged to kill him and other Hamas leaders over the group’s October 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

The assassination has sparked fears of a wider regional conflict and of a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran if Tehran retaliates.

Iran does not recognise Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups including Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Sir Keir was one of three European leaders demanding that Iran refrain from any retaliatory attacks that would further escalate regional tensions.

The Prime Minister joined French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz issuing a joint statement on Monday endorsing the latest push by mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States to broker an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war.

The European leaders also called for the return of scores of hostages held by Hamas and the “unfettered” delivery of humanitarian aid.

“Such demands lack political logic, are entirely contrary to the principles and rules of international law, and represent an excessive request,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

The country’s foreign ministry said Iran was decisive about defending its rights and did not need any permission to retaliate over the killing of Mr Haniyeh, the IRNA news agency reported.