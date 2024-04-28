Israel and Hamas urged to show ‘more commitment’ to ceasefire talks

A senior Qatari official has urged both Israel and Hamas to show “more commitment and more seriousness” in ceasefire negotiations, as pressure builds on both sides to move towards a deal that would set Israeli hostages free and bring potential respite after almost seven months of war in Gaza.

It came as Israel still promises to invade Gaza’s southern city of Rafah despite global concern for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sheltering there, and as the sides are exchanging proposals surrounding a ceasefire deal.

Qatar, which hosts Hamas headquarters in Doha, has been a key intermediary throughout the Israel-Hamas war. Along with the US and Egypt, Qatar was instrumental in helping negotiate a brief halt to the fighting in November that led to the release of dozens of hostages.

The sides have held numerous rounds of negotiations since, none of which produced an additional truce. In a sign of its frustration, Qatar earlier this month said it was reassessing its role as mediator.

In interviews with Israeli media over the weekend, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari expressed disappointment in both Hamas and Israel, saying each side has made its decisions based on political interests and not with the good of civilians in mind.

“We were hoping to see more commitment and more seriousness on both sides,” he told Haaretz.

He did not reveal details of the current state of the talks, other than to say they have “effectively stopped”, with “both sides entrenched in their positions”.

But he added: “If there is a renewed sense of commitment on both sides, I’m sure we can reach a deal.”

The Israeli journalists conducted the interviews in Qatar, which has no formal diplomatic ties with Israel.

Relations between Qatar and Israel have been strained throughout the war, as some politicians in Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have criticised Qatar for not putting enough pressure on Hamas.

Israeli legislators have also cleared the way for the country to expel Al Jazeera, the Qatar-owned broadcaster.

Mr al-Ansari’s remarks came after an Egyptian delegation had discussed with Israeli officials a “new vision” for a prolonged ceasefire in Gaza, according to an Egyptian official.

But the progress seemed minimal. The Egyptian official said Israeli officials are open to discussing establishing a permanent ceasefire in Gaza as part of the second phase of a deal.

“They showed willingness to do so but not commitment,” the official said. Israel has refused to end the war until it defeats Hamas.

The second phase would start after the release of civilian and sick hostages, and would include negotiating the release of soldiers, he added. Senior Palestinian prisoners would be released and a reconstruction process launched.

Hamas, meanwhile, said on Saturday it was reviewing a new Israeli proposal for a ceasefire, which came in response to a Hamas proposal from two weeks ago.

There is growing international pressure for Hamas and Israel to reach a ceasefire deal and avert an Israeli attack on Rafah.

A letter penned by US President Joe Biden along with 17 other world leaders urged Hamas to release the hostages immediately.

Hamas has in recent days released new videos of three hostages it holds, which appeared to be meant to push Israel to make concessions.

Israel meanwhile has massed dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles ahead of an expected offensive in Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population is seeking shelter. The planned incursion has raised global alarm because of concerns over potential harm to civilians. The troop build-up may also be a pressure tactic on Hamas in the truce talks.