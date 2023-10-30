30 October 2023

Israel says female soldier captured in Hamas assault freed during Gaza operation

By The Newsroom
30 October 2023

Israel says a female soldier captured by Hamas militants during their October 7 incursion has been released during its ground operations in Gaza.

The military provided few details, but she appears to be the first captive to be freed since Israel stepped up its ground war.

Private Ori Megidish “was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family”, the military said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Spanish football chief banned for three years for 'that kiss' at women's World Cup final

world news

At least three dead after scaffolding falls down lift shaft at building site

world news

AI tools to be rolled out in classrooms to reduce teacher workloads, says PM

news