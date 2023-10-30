Israel says female soldier captured in Hamas assault freed during Gaza operation
By The Newsroom
Israel says a female soldier captured by Hamas militants during their October 7 incursion has been released during its ground operations in Gaza.
The military provided few details, but she appears to be the first captive to be freed since Israel stepped up its ground war.
Private Ori Megidish “was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family”, the military said.
