Israel swears in Netanyahu as PM of hardline government
Israel on Thursday swore in Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister of the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s history.
He took the oath of office moments after Israel’s parliament, or Knesset, passed a vote of confidence in his new government.
The coalition, made up of Jewish ultranationalist and religious parties, has already prompted an unprecedented uproar from Israeli society, including the country’s defence establishment, businesses, LGBTQ community, secular Jews and others.
The new government has promised to curb the power of the country’s independent judiciary and expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank that will deepen the conflict with the Palestinians.
After more than a year in opposition, Mr Netanyahu secured a comeback in the latest election – the nation’s fifth in less than four years – to extend his record-setting tenure as prime minister.
He remains on trial for charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and was ousted from office last year by parties united in opposition to his rule.
He has always maintained his innocence.
