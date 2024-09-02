02 September 2024

Israeli court orders end to general strike over hostage crisis

By The Newsroom
02 September 2024

An Israeli labour court has ruled that a general strike called over the Gaza hostage crisis must end.

The court sided with the government in its ruling on Monday, saying the strike was politically motivated.

Israel’s largest trade union had called the strike to protest over the government’s failure to return scores of hostages held in Gaza.

