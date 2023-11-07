Powered By Pixels
07 November 2023

Israeli ground forces ‘battling Hamas in the depths of Gaza City’

By The Newsroom
07 November 2023

The Israeli military has said its ground forces are fighting in “the depths” of Gaza City.

The comments signalled a new stage by the Israeli military as it moves towards what it says is the headquarters and stronghold of the Hamas militant group.

Speaking to reporters, chief military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israeli ground forces “are located right now in a ground operation in the depths of Gaza City and putting great pressure on Hamas”.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Israel was making great progress in its war, saying the army had killed thousands of Hamas fighters.

