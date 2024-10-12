Israeli military renews orders for Palestinians to leave northern Gaza

The Israeli military has renewed its orders for Palestinian in the northern Gaza Strip to leave their homes and shelters as troops continue an offensive against militants.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee told people to leave parts of Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan area and other locations in and around Jabaliya, the urban refugee camp where Israeli forces carried out several major operations over the course of the war.

In a post on X, Mr Adraee asked people to head south to Muwasi, a packed area in southern Gaza designated by the military as a humanitarian zone.

Most of the fighting in the past week was centred in and around Jabaliya that was pounded by Israeli war jets and artillery.

Residents said they have been trapped inside their homes and shelters.

The military also ordered the three main hospitals in northern Gaza to evacuate patients and medical staff.

In Lebanon, authorities said Friday that 60 people were killed and 168 wounded in the past 24 hours, raising the total toll over the past year of conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah to 2,229 dead and 10,380 wounded.

Israel has been escalating its campaign against Hezbollah with waves of heavy air strikes across Lebanon and a ground invasion at the border, after a year of exchanges of fire.

Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and Hamas’ ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not say how many were fighters but say women and children make up more than half of the fatalities.

The war has destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced about 90% of its population of 2.3 million people, often multiple times.

It has been a full year since Hamas-led militants blew holes in Israel’s security fence and stormed into army bases and farming communities, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250.

They are still holding about 100 captives inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.