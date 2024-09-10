10 September 2024

Israeli missile strike on Gaza humanitarian area kills and wounds dozens

By The Newsroom
10 September 2024

An Israeli strike on an area in the Gaza Strip home to Palestinians displaced by the Israel-Hamas war has killed at least 40 people and wounded 60 others, authorities said.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported the toll for the strike, citing medical officials.

Details about the strike in the Mawasi coastal community just west of Khan Younis that the Israeli military has designated as a humanitarian zone remained unclear.

The Israeli military described the strike as hitting “significant Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command-and-control center”, without immediately providing additional evidence.

Hamas in a reported statement denied that, though Israel long has accused Hamas and other militants of hiding in civilian populations.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sadistic killer who stabbed woman 60 times in 1997 murder should be released, Parole Board says

news

Actor Idris Elba joins No 10 summit to tackle knife crime

news

Speculation on convicted baby killer Lucy Letby's guilt ‘devastating’ for families, says solicitor

news