Israeli parliament approves key part of contentious legal overhaul
Israeli politicians have approved a key part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divisive plan to reshape the country’s justice system.
Monday’s vote came after a stormy session in which opposition politicians chanted “shame” and stormed out of the chamber.
The vote reflects the determination of Mr Netanyahu and his far-right allies to move ahead with the plan, despite massive, sustained protests for months and opposition from business leaders, military reservists and legal officials.
Politicians approved a measure preventing judges from striking down government decisions on the basis they are “unreasonable”.
Proponents say the current “reasonability” standard gives unelected judges excessive powers over decision-making by elected officials.
But critics of the government says it removes a key element of the court’s oversight powers and opens the way for corruption and improper appointments.
With the opposition out of the hall, the measure passed by a 64-0 margin.
After the vote, justice minister Yariv Levin, the architect of the plan, said parliament has taken the “first step in an important historic process” of overhauling the judiciary.
More mass protests are now expected.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox