Israeli PM to make first official visit to UAE
By The Newsroom
Israel’s prime minister announced that he will make the first official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran.
Naftali Bennett’s office said he will be meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and discussing strengthening economic and military ties.
Israel and the UAE had long enjoyed clandestine security co-operation, but formalised ties last year as part of the US-brokered “Abraham Accords”.
