15 July 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital

By The Newsroom
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to hospital, his office has said.

He is in a “good condition” but is having a medical evaluation, it added.

The 73-year-old is being treated at the Sheba Hospital near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Walla, a leading Israeli news site, quoted an unnamed official as saying Mr Netanyahu fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital.

Mr Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving leader and has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office.

His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

