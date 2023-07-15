Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital
By The Newsroom
He is in a “good condition” but is having a medical evaluation, it added.
The 73-year-old is being treated at the Sheba Hospital near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.
Walla, a leading Israeli news site, quoted an unnamed official as saying Mr Netanyahu fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital.
Mr Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving leader and has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office.
His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.
