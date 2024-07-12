Israeli soldier killed during cross-border fire with Hezbollah

Israel’s military has said one of its soldiers was killed in combat in northern Israel as the country’s army and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah continue to trade cross-border fire.

The military did not specify how the 33-year-old sergeant was killed.

The Iranian-backed group and Israel have been trading near daily exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war broke out last year.

The previous night, US President Joe Biden acknowledged disappointments, missteps and frustrations with Israel’s hard-right government, but pointed to increased hopes of a ceasefire to end the Israel-Hamas war devastating the lives of Gaza’s people.

Israel will send a delegation to Cairo for further talks with mediators on a proposed deal with Hamas for a ceasefire and hostage release, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

Palestinians returned to breathtaking scenes of destruction in the Gaza City district of Shijaiyah after Israeli troops withdrew following a two-week offensive there.

Civil defence workers said that so far they had found the bodies of 60 people in the rubble.

Israel launched the war in Gaza after Hamas’ October 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people – mostly civilians – and abducted about 250.

Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 38,300 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry.

It does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are crammed into squalid tent camps in central and southern Gaza.

Israeli restrictions, fighting and the breakdown of law and order have limited humanitarian aid efforts, causing widespread hunger and sparking fears of famine.

The top United Nations court has ordered Israel to take steps to protect Palestinians as it examines genocide allegations against Israeli leaders. Israel denies the charge.