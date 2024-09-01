01 September 2024

Israeli union demands general strike after hostages’ deaths

By The Newsroom
01 September 2024

Israel’s largest trade union has called a general strike on Monday following the deaths of six hostages in the Gaza Strip.

The Histadrut, which represents some 800,000 workers in such areas as health care, transport and banking, said the strike would begin on Monday morning.

It is aimed at stepping up pressure on the government to reach a ceasefire that would bring home the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

This would be the first general strike since the Hamas attack on October 7.

A general strike last year during prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul helped lead to a temporary delay in the plan.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Taylor Swift terror suspects planned to kill thousands at Vienna concerts, says CIA chief

world news

Starmer in Berlin as he hopes to ‘turn a corner on Brexit’

news

Hotel chain accused of cancelling Oasis fans’ Manchester bookings to re-sell at inflated price

news