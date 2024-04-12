12 April 2024

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

By The Newsroom
12 April 2024

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for his flamboyant and glamorous style, has died at the age of 83.

“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us any more but I know I will feel your spirit with me always,” Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me,” Puglisi added.

The Italian-born designer became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and for a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

The company named after Cavalli shared its condolences with his family.

“His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration,” said Sergio Azzolari, CEO at the Roberto Cavalli fashion house.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Putin mocks planned Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland

world news

Meta accused of being ‘tone deaf’ after lowering minimum age on WhatsApp

world news

Italian coastguard says nine migrants dead after boat capsizes off Lampedusa

world news