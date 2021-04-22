Italian hospital employee fails to turn up for work for 15 years - while still being paid a total of £464,000
A hospital worker in Italy has rewritten the definition of workshy.
The 67-year-old, dubbed by Italian media as the ‘king of absentees’ is accused of failing to turn up for work for 15 years while still receiving full pay.
He has allegedly failed to report at the Pugliese Ciaccio hospital in Catanzaro, southern Italy since 2005 despite earning €538,000 (£464,000) over that time.
He is now being investigated for fraud, extortion and abuse of office, according to Italian news agency Ansa. Six managers at the hospital are also under investigation in connection with his alleged absenteeism.
The man is alleged to have threatened the hospital director to stop her from taking disciplinary measures against him, according to police. That director then retired and the employee’s absence continued to go unnoticed by her successor or the hospital’s human resources department.