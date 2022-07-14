Italian Premier Mario Draghi says he will resign

Italian Premier Mario Draghi has told his Cabinet he will offer his resignation on Thursday evening to the president, following the refusal of a coalition ally to support a government Bill.

“The majority of national unity that has sustained this government from its creation doesn’t exist any more,” Mr Draghi said in a statement released by his office.

It will be up to President Sergio Mattarella to accept or reject the resignation.

President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati reads out the vote result at the Senate in Rome (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) (AP)

But if the government crisis cannot be resolved quickly, Mr Mattarella could pull the plug on parliament, setting the stage for an election as early as September.

As of now, Parliament’s term expires in spring 2023.

Hours earlier, Mr Draghi and his pandemic unity government won a confidence vote, 172-39, in the Senate despite the refusal by the populist 5-Star Movement to back the Bill, which earmarks 26 billion euros to help consumers and industries struggling with soaring energy prices.

But the snub, orchestrated by 5-Star leader Giuseppe Conte, Mr Draghi’s predecessor, had already done its damage.

Mr Draghi’s broad coalition was designed to help Italy recover from the coronavirus pandemic and included parties from both the left and the right.

He noted he had made clear when he took office in February 2021 that his government “would only have gone forward if there was the clear prospective to be able to realise the government programme” that was the basis of the governing coalition.

“That compactness has been fundamental to face the challenges of these months. These conditions don’t exist any more,” the premier said.

Lawmakers attend at the Senate in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP) (AP)

The premier announced his decision after meeting Mr Mattarella at the Quirinal presidential palace.

Mr Mattarella had tapped the former European Central Bank chief — who was known as “Super Mario” for his “whatever it takes” rescue of the euro — to pull Italy out of the coronavirus pandemic and lay the groundwork to make use of billions in European Union pandemic recovery funds.

The 5-Stars, who have lost significant support in recent local elections, and have slumped in opinion polls, are in disarray.

Hard-line 5-Star proponents, who were sceptical of joining the government last year, have been complaining that their interests have been ignored.

In the measure voted on Thursday, the 5-Stars opposed a provision to allow Rome to operate a garbage incinerator on the outskirts of the chronically rubbish-choked Italian capital.

In the debate, several senators blasted Mr Conte’s decision to have 5-Star senators boycott the vote.

5-Star Movement eader Giuseppe Conte talks to journalists (Mauro Scrobogna/Lapresse via AP) (AP)

Being in a government “is not like picking up a menu and deciding, antipasto, no, gelato, yes″, said Emma Bonino, who leads a tiny pro-Europe party.

Others noted that Mr Draghi had increasing become a pivotal figure in Europe as Russia wages war against Ukraine, especially with the impending departure of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Draghi has governed with the support of virtually all of Italy’s main parties, with the exception of the fast-rising far-right Brothers of Italy party, which has demanded that Mr Mattarella pull the plug on Parliament and give Italians a chance to vote in new leaders.

Giovanni Orsina, a history professor and director of the school of government at Rome’s LUISS university, said Mr Mattarella would likely ask Mr Draghi to go to Parliament to see if he can command a new, workable majority.

“We’ve got the pandemic, we got the war, we have inflation, we have the energy crisis. So certainly this is not a good moment,” Mr Orsina said. “And also because Mattarella believes, rightly, that his mission is to safeguard stability.”