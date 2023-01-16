Gina Lollobrigida (Alamy)
16 January 2023

Italian screen star Gina Lollobrigida dies aged 95 – reports

By The Newsroom
16 January 2023

Italian film star Gina Lollobrigida has died in Rome at the age of 95, according to reports.

The news agency Lapresse reported Lollobrigida’s death on Monday, quoting Tuscany governor Eugenio Giani.

For decades, Lollobrigida embodied the Italian stereotype of Mediterranean beauty and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world”, after the title of one her movies.

In September, the screen legend had surgery to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall.

