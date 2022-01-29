Italy’s 80-year-old president wins vote to stay for second term
By The Newsroom
Italian president Sergio Mattarella has been elected to a second seven-year term as the country’s head of state, ending a political deadlock lasting days as party leaders struggled to choose his successor.
Earlier on Saturday, legislators had entreated the 80-year-old, who had said he did not want a second term in office, to change his mind and agree to re-election after a vote in parliament and among regional delegates.
The move followed days of fruitless efforts by political leaders to reach a consensus on a candidate.
Mr Mattarella won in the eighth round of voting when he clinched the minimum of 505 votes needed from the eligible 1,009 grand electors.
