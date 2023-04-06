06 April 2023

Italy’s former premier Silvio Berlusconi diagnosed with leukaemia, doctors say

By The Newsroom
06 April 2023

Doctors for Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi say he is being treated for a lung infection that suggests he has a “chronic blood condition” that is a kind of leukaemia.

Mr Berlusconi’s personal physician, Alberto Zangrillo, signed off on a medical bulletin on Thursday that said Mr Berlusconi “has had for some time” leukaemia in a “persistent chronic phase”.

The media mogul, 86, who served three terms as Italy’s prime minister and now serves in the senate, was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital on Wednesday for treatment for what aides indicated was a respiratory problem stemming from a previous infection.

