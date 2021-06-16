Japan looks to ease virus state of emergency ahead of Olympics

Japan is expected to ease a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and most other areas this weekend, with new daily cases falling just as the country begins to make final preparations for the Olympics starting in just over a month.

Japan has been struggling since late March to slow a wave of infections propelled by more contagious variants, with new daily cases soaring above 7,000 at one point and seriously ill patients straining hospital capacities in Tokyo, Osaka and other metropolitan areas.

Daily cases have since subsided significantly and prime minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to downgrade the state of emergency when it expires on Sunday to a less stringent quasi-emergency for several weeks.

A pedestrian crossing in Tokyo (AP)

Despite concerns raised by medical experts and the public over the potential risks of holding the Olympics, Mr Suga has said he is determined to hold a “safe and secure” games starting July 23.

Holding the Olympics before elections in the autumn is also a political gamble for Mr Suga, whose support ratings have tumbled due to public dissatisfaction over his virus measures, a vaccination drive criticised as being too slow, and lack of a clear explanation of how he will ensure the virus does not spread during the Olympics.

Government-appointed experts met on Wednesday to analyse the situation ahead of Mr Suga’s decision on the emergency measures and expressed concern about the potential for infections to climb again after measures are eased.

Mr Suga is expected to make a final decision on Thursday after more meetings.

In order to prevent another upsurge, it is crucial to prevent the people from roaming around during the Olympics and summer vacation

Mr Suga placed Tokyo, Osaka and two other areas under a state of emergency in late April and has since expanded the area to 10 prefectures and extended the measures twice.

Japan does not enforce hard lockdowns and the state of emergency allows prefectural leaders to order closures or shorter hours for non-essential business in return for compensation to those who comply and fines for offenders.

Stay-at-home and other measures for the general population are only requests and are increasingly ignored.

Ryuji Wakita, the director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases who heads a government Covid-19 advisory board, said infections had decreased in many areas, but the slowing had bottomed out in the Tokyo region.

He warned that infections could increase after an easing of the measures. He said signs of a rebound were already seen among younger people.

Even as more people are vaccinated and most of the country’s 36 million senior citizens are expected to be fully inoculated by the end of July, younger people are largely unvaccinated and infections among them could quickly burden hospitals, Mr Wakita said.

“In order to prevent another upsurge, it is crucial to prevent the people from roaming around during the Olympics and summer vacation,” he said.

Experts say it is crucial to accelerate the vaccine rollout to hold the Olympics safely in one of the world’s least vaccinated developed countries.

Mr Suga has opened up mass inoculation centres and started vaccinations at major companies, while setting an ambition target of as many as one million doses per day.

As of Tuesday, some 5.6% of Japanese people were fully vaccinated.