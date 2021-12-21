Sayaka Kanda, who was best known for voicing the role of Anna in the Japanese dub of Disney’s Frozen, has died at the age of 35.

The actress and singer had fallen from the 14th floor of the hotel where she was staying at 9.40pm on December 18.

Kanda - who was the daughter of actor Masaki Kanda, 71, and singer Seiko Matsuda, 59 - was starring in a production of the musical My Fair Lady in Sapporo, the capital of the mountainous northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

Concerns were raised when she failed to turn up at the theatre for a performance on Saturday afternoon.

Her agency said in a translated statement posted to her official website: “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far.

“Sayaka Kanda (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us.

“We are still unable to accept her passing and are trying to cope with it.”

The statement continued: “Today, I would like to report that the family held a funeral in the form of a secret burial at the request of relatives.

As a result of detailed examination by the police, it was reported that there was no incident and that the cause of death was polytrauma shock due to the fall.”

Ms Kanda’s Frozen co-star Takako Matsu - who voiced the role of Elsa in the Japanese dub - wrote on Twitter: “I am speechless. The time we spent together is an irreplaceable treasure for me.”

In addition to Frozen, her voice over credits included the Sword Art Online franchise, Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2022, and 3D Kanojo Real Girl.