27 January 2022

Jerusalem blanketed in white after rare snowfall

By The Newsroom
27 January 2022

Jerusalem was blanketed in white after a winter storm covered much of the region’s higher altitudes with snow.

The holy city’s golden Dome of the Rock was dusted in snow.

Main roads to Jerusalem and its major arteries were shut, and schools and businesses closed for the day as municipal snowploughs worked to clear streets.

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands in the snow while praying at the Western Wall (Mahmoud Ilean/AP) (AP)

Israel Police also closed major roads in the mountainous West Bank due to the hazardous road conditions.

Snowfall in the hills around Jerusalem is uncommon, occurring perhaps once per winter.

A winter storm has been battering the eastern Mediterranean, bringing heavy rains and wind to the Middle East

Istanbul and Athens were covered in snow earlier this week.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince Andrew ‘demands jury trial’ in civil sex case brought by Virginia Giuffre

world news

Damning email surfaces suggesting PM ‘authorised’ Afghanistan evacuation of animal charity despite earlier denials

world news

Thousands sign petition demanding driver who mowed down knife attacker should not be charged with murder

news