Joe Biden in triple trip up the steps of Air Force Once as he heads to scene of Atlanta shooting
18:32pm, Fri 19 Mar 2021
Joe Biden dramatically fell over three times as he climbed the steps onto Air Force One.
The US president, 78, repeatedly stumbled before eventually reaching the top of the stairs where he turned round and saluted.
Sign up to our newsletter
He and Vice President Kamala Harris were on their way to Atlanta, Georgia, to meet members of the community devastated by Wednesday’s massage parlour shootings that left eight people dead.
Biden grabbed the railing to steady himself before falling to his knees on the third spill.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that he was ‘100 per cent fine’ and was preparing for his trip in Atlanta.