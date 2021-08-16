Joe Biden returns to White House to address nation on crisis in Afghanistan

By UK Newsroom
16:38pm, Mon 16 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

President Joe Biden will return to the White House to address the nation on the US evacuation from Afghanistan

The president will speak a day after the Taliban took control of the country.

The White House said Mr Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to speak at 3.45 on Monday afternoon from the East Room local time (20.45 BST).

It will be his first public remarks on the Afghanistan situation in nearly a week.

Sign up to our newsletter

Afghanistan

Taliban

Biden

US

Today’s News Chain