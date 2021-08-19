Joe Biden says he will get coronavirus booster vaccination

US President Joe Biden and US first lady Jill Biden (Leon Neal/PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
15:39pm, Thu 19 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

President Joe Biden said he and his wife will get a Covid-19 booster jab, following their first two doses in December.

The president told ABC’s Good Morning America that it was “past time” for him to get a booster.

US health officials announced recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster jab eight months after their second dose.

US health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines’ protection against infections wanes over time.

They announced plans to dispense Covid-19 booster jabs to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.

The doses could begin the week of September 20.

Sign up to our newsletter

World

Coronavirus

Biden

AP