Joe Biden set to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a source.
The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky to US and western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission from massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion.
Energy exports have kept a steady influx of cash flowing to Moscow despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.
The US president is set to announce the move as soon as Tuesday, the source said.
The White House said he will speak on Tuesday morning to announce “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine”.
The US will be acting alone but in close consultation with European allies, who are more dependent on Russian energy supplies.
Natural gas from Russia accounts for a third of Europe’s consumption of the fossil fuel. The US does not import Russian natural gas.
