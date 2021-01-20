Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of the United States, replacing Donald Trump
17:18pm, Wed 20 Jan 2021
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of of the United States.
After thanking those present at the inauguration, Mr Biden said: “This is America’s day, this is democracy’s day.”
The president referenced the violent attack on the Capitol two weeks ago, saying it underscored the value of American democracy.
He said: “We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”
Minutes earlier, Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president of the United States.
Ms Harris was sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the US Supreme Court.