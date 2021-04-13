Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clots probe in US
15:13pm, Tue 13 Apr 2021
Johnson & Johnson has said it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a US probe into rare blood clots.
The company announced the decision on Tuesday after regulators in the United States said they were recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
“We have been reviewing these cases with European health authorities,” the company said.
“We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe.”
Hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine were due to be shipped to Europe in the coming weeks.