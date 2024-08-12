Joost Klein speaks out on ‘terrible’ Eurovision exclusion after case dropped

Eurovision Song Contest entrant Joost Klein has said being kicked out of the competition was “terrible” after Swedish prosecutors dropped the criminal case against him.

The Netherlands’ 2024 entrant, 26, was accused of threatening behaviour towards a female member of the production crew on the night of the semi-final in May, and was disqualified by organisers on the day of the final.

On Monday, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said the investigation into alleged unlawful threats had concluded.

Klein, who entered the contest with the upbeat and wacky Europapa, wrote on Instagram: “The last couple of months were terrible. Even though I love to perform anywhere around the world, something didn’t feel right.

“Why did we have to wait so long for an answer? Everyday I felt insecure whilst I knew the truth. There is no case against me, because there never was a case.

“We should all take care for each other, we should all support each other and we should all come together.”

According to the Associated Press news agency, investigators claimed they found that “the man made a movement that hit the woman’s film camera”, adding that “the course of events was fast and was perceived differently by the witnesses of the incident”.

“I cannot prove that the act was capable of causing serious fear or that the man had any such intention,” senior prosecutor Fredrik Jonsson said.

Klein added that “companies just want to protect their money and they tried to use me as a shield” and that he was “a village against the city”.

At Malmo, he clashed with Israeli entrant Eden Golan during a Eurovision press conference after getting through to the final.

Klein captioned his profile as: “Eurovision 2025.”

Dutch broadcaster Avrotros previously said its participation in the contest was “under consideration”.

Avrotros said on Monday: “From the beginning, we have said that this disqualification was unnecessary and disproportionate and so it now appears to be.

“We are still deeply disappointed that the Europa adventure of Joost Klein and of the entire Netherlands was brutally ended in this way.

“The next step is to have a meeting with the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) management about this matter at very short notice.

“This meeting will focus on this unjust disqualification. We will also discuss all our other objections about the course of events behind the scenes at the song contest that we previously sent to the EBU in a comprehensive letter of objection, which to date has remained unanswered.

“Avrotros’s approach is and remains that the song contest is about artists and their musical message. The ball is now in the EBU’s court.”

The EBU said in a statement: “The decision to disqualify Mr Klein from this year’s event was made in strict accordance with Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) rules and governance procedures, after an internal investigation.

“In parallel, Swedish police decided to open a formal investigation into the conduct of Mr Klein during the second semi-final, which we understand was closed today without further action.

“This was an investigation into whether a criminal act was committed and not whether Mr Klein behaved inappropriately and breached ESC rules and procedures. This new development therefore does not have any impact on our decision which we stand by completely.

“Like all responsible employers, we do not tolerate inappropriate behaviour and will always respond to any workplace issues that are reported to us.”

The EBU has also faced criticism from participants over a slew of issues, including Israel’s participation amid the war with Hamas in Gaza, and the contest is being reviewed by an independent expert.

Eurovision 2025 will take place in Switzerland after the country’s singer Nemo won with operatic hit The Code.

The BBC has confirmed the UK will join next year. Its entrant has yet to be announced.