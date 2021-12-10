Josh Duggar facing up to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of child pornography charges
Reality TV star Josh Duggar faces decades in prison after being found guilty of downloading “the worst of the worst” child pornography.
The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 33, was found guilty of two charges of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography, with an Arkansas jury taking just six hours to deliberate before reaching a verdict following the week-long trial.
A date for sentencing has yet to be set, pending a pre-sentence investigation, but each charge carries a possible jail term of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.
The father-of-seven was seen mouthing “I love you” to wife Anna Duggar, 33, as he was led away in handcuffs.
Duggar’s attorney vowed to appeal, but said that they “respected the jury’s verdict”.
Speaking outside the courthouse, Homeland Security’s resident agent-in-charge, Billy Riggins, was pleased with the jury’s decision, saying: “A child predator has been brought to justice.”
With Clay Fowlkes, the acting US attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, adding: “First and foremost, this shows that no person is above the law.”
Duggar’s conduct was previously highlighted in 2015 when police reports became public stating that he had molested four of his young sisters when he was 12. His parents said that he had confessed to fondling the youngsters and had aplogised.
