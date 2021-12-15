Shocking new details have emerged from Tory Lanez’s preliminary hearing where the judge chose to uphold charges against the rapper who is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

According to a detective, Lanez - real name Daystar Peterson - shouted “dance, b****” as Megan walked away from their car after they got into an argument while driving home from a pool party held by Kylie Jenner on July 12, 2020.

During yesterday’s hearing, a Los Angeles court heard police detective Ryan Stogner give testimony based on his interviews with Body hit-maker Megan.

According to Variety, he told how Megan had claimed that Lanez, 29, yelled, “Dance, b****!” before shooting her in the foot.

“[She] immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence,” he continued.

“She described her injuries as bleeding profusely,” he added.

“Megan stated the defendant apologised for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation.”

In November Lanez pleaded “not guilty” after being charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and an allegation that he “personally inflicted great bodily injury”.

He is due back in court on January 13. If found guilty, he could face up to 22 years in prison.

Since the incident, Lanez has maintained his innocence via social media and lyrics on his album Daystar.

After the hearing, he wrote on Twitter: “I need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media.”