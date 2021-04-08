Ketchup can’t catch up with a surge in demand for tomato sauce sachets in US
A shortage of tomato ketchup sachets is a source of concern at food outlets across America.
Heinz, the most widely sold brand, said the rise in demand had been down to restaurants and bars concentrating more on takeaway and delivery orders due to the pandemic, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The company said it had already made adjustments to its production processes, but that ‘demand was greater than supply’.
It said it had now added multiple new production lines in its factories and developed a ‘no-touch dispenser’ for dine-in services.
Prices for ketchup sachets have risen 13% since January 2020, the Journal reports, adding that restaurants have been sourcing generic alternatives to cover the shortfall.
As the owner of the owner of the Denver, Colorado restaurant Blake Street Tavern put it: “How can we serve French fries without Heinz ketchup?”