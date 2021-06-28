Kim Jong Un’s weight loss addressed in North Korean media reports

Heartbroken North Koreans have been worrying tearfully about leader Kim Jong Un’s “emaciated looks”, state media quoted a local resident as saying, in a rare acknowledgement of foreign speculation about his weight loss.

The comments were seen as an effort to boost domestic support for Mr Kim’s efforts as he grapples with deepening economic hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, mismanagement, UN economic sanctions and natural disasters, some experts said.

“Our people’s hearts ached most when we saw (Kim’s) emaciated looks,” North Korean state TV cited the unidentified male resident wearing a straw hat as saying on Friday.

“Everyone says their tears are welling up in their eyes naturally.”

In recent state media photos, Mr Kim has appeared to have lost a considerable amount of weight.

Kim Jong Un in Singapore during his first summit with then US president Donald Trump (Kevin Lim/The Straits Times/PA) (PA Media)

Some North Korea watchers said Mr Kim, who is about 5ft 8in tall and has previously weighed 140 kilograms (308lb), may have lost 10-20 kilograms (22-44lb).

Mr Kim’s health is the focus of keen outside attention as the 37-year-old leader has not publicly anointed a successor who would take charge of North Korea’s advancing nuclear arsenal targeting the United States and its allies if he is incapacitated.

Some analysts in Seoul said Mr Kim is likely to have gone on a diet to improve his health, while others speculated that his weight loss might be related to health issues.

Mr Kim, known for heavy drinking and smoking, comes from a family with a history of heart problems.

His father and grandfather, who ruled North Korea before him, both died of heart issues.

In recent months, Mr Kim has called for stronger unity to overcome what he calls “the worst-ever” crisis caused by pandemic-related border closings that have sharply reduced North Korea’s international trade, persistent US-led sanctions and crop-killing summer storms last year.