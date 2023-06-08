Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town
An attacker with a knife has stabbed several children and at least one adult, leaving some with life-threatening injuries, France’s interior minister said.
Gerald Darmanin said Thursday morning’s attack happened in a square in the lakeside Alpine town of Annecy.
In a short tweet, he said police have detained the alleged attacker.
“Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” he wrote.
An Interior Ministry official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak about the developing situation, said four children and two adults have been hurt.
He said that number could change because the full details are not yet clear.
Police also said four children are among the injured, with two suffering life-threatening injuries and two escaping with minor injuries.
One adult also suffered life-threatening injuries, the force said while also warning of an evolving situation.
Local politician Antoine Armand said in a tweet that children were targeted in a playground in an “abominable” attack.
He wrote: “We still know very little but all my support for the victims, relatives, law enforcement and rescue.”
In Paris, politicians interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims, BFMTV reported.
