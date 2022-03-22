Kremlin foe Navalny faces lengthy prison term in new trial

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is facing a lengthy prison term on top of the one he is already serving.

Kremlin critics see the latest trial involving Navalny as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin’s most ardent foe in prison for as long as possible.

A court is expected to announce a verdict on Tuesday.

Navalny, who is serving two-and-a-half years in a penal colony east of Moscow, has been charged with fraud and contempt of court.

Navalny appeared by video link from the penal colony east of Moscow (AP) (AP)

The prosecution accuses him of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years, and of insulting a judge during a previous trial.

Navalny has rejected the allegations as politically motivated.

The prosecution has asked for 13 years in a maximum security prison for the anti-corruption crusader and a 1.2 million rouble (roughly £8,600) fine.

It was not immediately clear if Navalny is expected to serve this sentence concurrently with his current one or on top of it.

The trial, which opened a month ago, unfolded in a makeshift courtroom in the prison colony hours away from Moscow, where Navalny is serving a sentence for parole violations.

Navalny’s supporters have criticised the authorities’ decision to move the proceedings there from a courthouse in Moscow, saying it has effectively limited access to the proceedings for the media and supporters.

The 45-year-old has appeared at hearings wearing prison garb and made several elaborate speeches during the trial, decrying the charges against him as bogus.

Navalny stands next to his lawyers during a court session in Pokrov, the Vladimir region (AP) (AP)

He was arrested in January 2021 immediately upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months convalescing from a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, a claim Russian officials vehemently denied.

Shortly after the arrest, a court jailed him over the parole violations stemming from a 2014 suspended sentence in a fraud case that Navalny insists was politically driven.

Following Navalny’s imprisonment, authorities unleashed a sweeping crackdown on his associates and supporters.

His closest allies have left Russia after facing multiple criminal charges, and his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of nearly 40 regional offices were outlawed as extremist – a designation that exposes the people involved to prosecution.

Last month, Russian officials added Navalny and a number of his associates to a state registry of extremists and terrorists.

Several criminal cases have been launched against Navalny individually, leading his associates to suggest the Kremlin intends to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.