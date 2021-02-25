Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot four times as two pets are stolen - she’s offering $500,000 reward
16:06pm, Thu 25 Feb 2021
Lady Gaga’s dog walker was reportedly shot in the chest four times by gunmen in LA who then stole two of the singer’s beloved bulldogs.
Ryan Fischer was targeted close to his home in West Hollywood as he walked the superstar’s dogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo at around 10pm according to the Daily Mail. He was rushed to a local hospital while Koji and Gustavo were stolen.
Witnesses at the scene said a man on the ground was still clinging on to one dog, which was believed to be Miss Asia.
Gaga, who is in Italy, is said to have offered $500,000 to get her dogs back, with ‘no questions asked’.