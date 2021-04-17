Latest updates from the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

The nation is saying farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh during a televised funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle following his death last week at the age of 99.

The Queen will lead a small group of close family and friends at the service for her husband of 73 years.

Covid regulations have reduced the scope of the service with public elements cancelled, mourners reduced from around 800 to just 30 and all guests wearing face masks and sitting apart.

11am

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with a wreath, his sword, Naval cap and his personal standard, has been moved by a bearer party, from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, from Windsor Castle’s private chapel to the inner hall ahead of his funeral.

Philip had a close association with the regiment serving as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards for 42 years.

10.47am

The Duke of Edinburgh’s project to custom build his own Land Rover hearse spanned 16 years, with Philip requesting a repaint in military green and designing the open top rear and special “stops” to secure his coffin in place.

Philip made the final adjustments on the modified Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle in 2019, the year he turned 98.

He first began the long-lasting venture to create his own bespoke hearse in collaboration with Land Rover in 2003, the year he turned 82.

10.41am

Members of the public visited Windsor early on Saturday to pay tribute to the duke ahead of his funeral.

Artist Kaya Mar, 65, from south east London, took an oil painting of Philip, which he painted last week.

He told the PA news agency: “I liked him, he was a lovely family man who will be missed. He was hard-working and dedicated to this country and I think people will finally realise his value.

“He was a good public servant and will be missed.”

Others came to place flowers at the gates of Windsor Castle.

10.40am

10.35am

The Earl and Countess of Wessex inspected tributes that had been left on Friday.

10.22am

10.15am

A touching photograph of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh that gave a glimpse of their lives away from protocol and ceremony was released on the eve of Philip’s funeral.

The royal couple are pictured as they are rarely seen – relaxing together during a summer break and enjoying the stunning scenery of the Scottish Highlands on the Balmoral estate.

